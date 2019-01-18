Betty Alice Wellman | Obituary

Betty Alice Wellman, 84, died Jan. 14, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Southern Illinois.

She was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Popular Bluff, Mo.

Betty is survived by her husband of 66 years, Forrest Wellman; two sons, DeWayne “Lynn” (Nancy) Wellman and Michael (Joy) Wellman; grandchildren Dawn (Ryan) Stitzer, Aaron Wellman, Carrie (Anthony) Polka, Julie (Damon) McGhee, Melanie (Matthew) Leinenger,John (Chie Mary) Knirr, Jamie (Sam) Wille and Jackie (Justin) Smiley; great-grandchildren Brady, Sydney, Caeden, Lila, Hazel and Eden brothers Bob (Evelyn) Wilson and Jim (Lou) Wilson; sisters Clara Faye Tinker and Patricia (Ken) Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was Jan. 18, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made Hospice of Southern Illinois.