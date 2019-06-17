Bernice E. Schneider | Obituary

Bernice E. Schneider (nee Weber), 91, of Waterloo, died June 16, 2019, in Waterloo. She was born May 10, 1928, in Maeystown, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (nee Hoffmann) Weber.

Bernice was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Larry Schneider (Donna Burle), Nancy (Dennis) Nobbe and Paul (Debbie) Schneider; grandchildren Michael and Bradley Schneider, Bill and Matt Nobbe and Ashley and Madison Schneider; sisters-in-law Marsha Weber and Vera Schneider.

She is also preceded in death by her husband Lawrence V. Schneider; sister Leona Biffar; and brother Norman Weber.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School Fund, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Masses.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service June 19, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. June 19 at the funeral home, Deacon Corby Valentine officiating.

Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.