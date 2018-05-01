Barbara Ann Shackelford | Obituary

Barbara Ann Shackelford (nee Crandall), 81, of Waterloo, died April 29, 2018, in Clayton, Mo.

She was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Milford, Mass., daughter of the late Lewis and Madeline Crandall (nee Lombardi).

Barbara was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo, University of Illinois Home Extension-Champagne, and Waterloo HCE.

She is survived by her children David White, Richard (Theresa) White, Robert White, and Michael Shackelford; step-children Robert Shackelford, Eugene (Carol) Shackelford, James Shackelford, and Gary (Michele) Shackelford; grandchildren Jessica (Trey) Kerby, Jennifer White, Elizabeth (Devon) Newport, Kaleb White, Billy Hesik, Alexis Shaffer, and Robbee Renee White; step-grandchildren Carrie (Craig) Mantonya, Amanda (Steve) Elliott, Tiffany (David) Romans, Tommy (Meagan) Shackelford, and Brian Shackelford; step-great-grandchildren Alex Elliott and Lucas Elliott; and sisters Jean (Carl) Ristano, and Lois (Wolfgang Bauer) Damico.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edgar Lawrence White (1997); and second husband Charles Robert Shackelford.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 3, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and noon to 1 p.m. May 4, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. May 4, at the church, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.