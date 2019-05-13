Barbara A. Helfrich | Obituary

Barbara A. Helfrich, 67, formerly of Waterloo, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 3rd, 2019. She was born May 30, 1951 in Red Bud, a daughter of the late Raymond and Pauline Helfrich of Waterloo. She graduated in 1969 from Gibault High School and attended Winona International School of Photography. Barb was the founder and owner/operator of Helfrich Portrait Studio and Tuxedo One in Columbia.

She is survived by a daughter, a son-in-law and a grandson, Jennifer Iverson ( Kyle) Kinkade & Koll Iverson Kinkade of Seattle; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael Helfrich of Yakima, Wash. and Matthew (Kate) Helfrich of Seattle; two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

On August 22, 1982 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized by Dr. Pastor Ed Pikey. Her favorite passage was John 14:6 – Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” She was a member of Abundant Love Fellowship in Cahokia with Pastor Tim Ritzel.

She retired in 2008 and moved to Ludington, Mich. to her dreams of Michigan Lighthouses, Lake Michigan and the SS Badger. She volunteered at several places and was the photographer at Lighthouse Baptist Church. The last few years she had been living in Yakima, Wash. to be closer to her children.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tim Ritzel at Faith Christian Family Church, Wentzville; or Lighthouse Baptist Church, Ludington, Mich.