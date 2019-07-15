Audrey C. Hoffmann | Obituary

Audrey C. Hoffmann (nee Kohlmeier), 100, of Waterloo, died July 13, 2019, in Red Bud. She was born March 30, 1919, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Theodore and Sophia (nee Hohnbaum) Kohlmeier.

She is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg.

She is survived by her children Judy (Les) Niemann, Donna (Dan) DeWilde and David Hoffmann; grandchildren Jeff (Shannon) Stiening, Kim (Ken) Meyer, Travis Stiening, Douglas (Jessica) DeWilde, Derrick (Jennifer) DeWilde and Devon (Barry) Albert; great grandchildren Mallory, Morgan, Sophia, Emma, Anna, Haley, Hannah, Luke, Addison, Louis, Cooper, Jordyn, Colton, and Haydn; brother Wilbert Kohlmeier; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Audrey is preceded in death by her husband Louis P. Hoffmann; brothers Sylvester, Raymond and Fremond Kohlmeier; and sister Lorena Lich.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service July 17 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 17 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg.

The family requests no flowers.

Memorials can be made to: Believe in Derrick – State Bank of Waterloo; or Holy Cross Lutheran Church Steeple Fund.