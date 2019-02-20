Arthur A. “Art” Baltz | Obituary

Arthur A. “Art” Baltz, 82, of St. Louis, formerly of Columbia, passed away Feb. 18, 2019, at Mercy South, St. Louis.

He was born April 13, 1936, in Columbia, son of the late Arthur and Edna Baltz (nee Dahmer).

He married to the late Arlou Baltz (nee McDonald) on Oct. 11, 1958, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on Nov. 4, 2010.

Art was retired from Luhr Brothers Inc., Columbia. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, the Columbia Rotary Club and the Board of Directors of Memorial Hospital, Belleville. He also enjoyed playing the clarinet in the Bud Light Brigade.

Surviving are son Richard (Denise) Baltz of St. Louis along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 25, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.