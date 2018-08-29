Are you ready for election day?

As the Nov. 6 election draws closer with each passing day, Monroe County Clerk Dennis Knobloch provided information on early voting and registration deadlines.

In-person and absentee voting will be available in the county clerk’s office at the courthouse in Waterloo beginning Thursday, Sept. 27.

“Those wanting to vote early can just come into our office during normal business hours and they can vote at that time,” Knobloch said. “Voters can also request a ballot by mail if they are unable to get to the courthouse to vote.”

Knobloch added that his office will be open Saturday mornings on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 for early voting from 9 a.m. to noon.

The final day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election, or to change registration information, is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

In order to vote, registration information must be current, including correct house address.

Prospective voters can register at the county clerk’s office or at any Secretary of State Driver License facility. Voter registration is also offered online at https://elections.il.gov…>>>

