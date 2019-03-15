Archie | Pet of the Week

Archie

Archie is a handsome and sweet boy. He loves to play fetch with balls, chew on bones and other non-string toys, and romp with other dogs his size.

Archie has an adorable personality and loves hanging around with his humans, especially sleeping in bed with them. This cutie is very treat motivated and has learned to sit and take treats nicely from his human. He is very smart and currently learning stay and drop it. Archie is doing well on housebreaking and almost has it mastered.

Archie hopes his new home has a fenced yard so he can explore and run in a safe environment.

Archie is a one-year-old beagle mix and weighs about 24 pounds. Meet him at the Helping Strays shelter.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.