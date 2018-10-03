 Appel-Luberda | Marriage - Republic-Times | News

Gennifer M. Appel and Joseph W. Luberda

Gennifer M. Appel and Joseph W. Luberda of Maeystown were married Sept. 8, at Mason’s inMaeystown, Pastor Steven Theiss officiating.

The bride is the daughter of  Jeffrey and Ginger Crank of Millstadt, who gave her in marriage, and Tim Appel of Dupo.

The groom is the son of Joseph L. Luberda of Baldwin.

The matron of honor was Lindsay Naes. Bridesmaids were Rachel Agnew and Stephanie Townsend. Graycie Luberda, daughter of the bride and groom, was the flower girl.

The best man was Chad Melliere. Groomsmen were  Kelly Sparrow and Mitch Inskeep. Bohdon Luberda, son of the bride and groom, and Connor Crank, brother of the bride, were the ring bearers.

Guests were seated by Jeff Luberda and Daniel Mesch.

The bride is a 2004 graduate of Columbia High School and a 2013 graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She is employed as  a quality specialist for Children’s Home and Aid.

The groom is a 2001 graduate of Red Bud High School. He is employed in the retail industry. 

A reception was held at Mason’s in Maeystown.

