Ann I. Goessling | Obituary

Ann I. Goessling (nee Patterson), 72, of Waterloo, died June 24, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born January 9, 1947, in Manhattan, Kan., daughter of the late parents David J. and Mavis May (nee Outhier) Patterson.

She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, SPPS Carnival Ladies, retired from RGA (Reinsurance Group of America), avid reader, lifelong learner, enjoyed her family – especially her grandchildren, and held the title of “Grand Kahuna” for the past 25 years.

She is survived by her children David (Cynthia) Goessling, Catherine (Dennis) Hitzemann, Tracey (Craig) Inman and Tori (TJ) Colombatto; grandchildren Kyle, Colin, Alissa, Erin, Jared, Colton, Brock, Torin, Tess, Clara, Hattie and Stella; great-grandchildren Alaina and Kai; brother and sisters Debbie (Steve) Zischke, David (Kim) Patterson, Beth (Randy) Finney; sisters-in-law Dorothy Steingrubey and Marlene Goessling; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband Harold C. Goessling; grandson Patrick Hitzemann; ; and mother Christine Patterson (nee Pate).

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. June 30 and 8-9:30 a.m. July 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. July 1 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter and Paul Church.