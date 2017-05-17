Amelia June Endraske | Birth
By Republic-Times
on May 17, 2017 at 4:19 pm
Amelia June Endraske
Jeff and Kathleen Endraske of Columbia announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia June Endraske.
She was born May 2, 2017, at 8:51 a.m., at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, weighing 9 pounds, 8 ounces.
She was welcomed by her big brothers Drew, 7, and Dylan, 3.
Her maternal grandparents are Gary and Terry Hart.
Paternal grandparents are Bill and Jan Endraske.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.