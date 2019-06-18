Alma Scarlet | Obituary

Alma Earlene Scarlet, 80, of Waterloo, died peacefully June 17, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. Born on April 26, 1939 in Gideon, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Charles Lottie Carpenter (nee Spain).

Alma married her husband, James, on Dec. 13, 1954 in Gibson, Mo. and they spent 64 very happy years together.

Alma worked as a housekeeper in a nursing home and was a member of the Church of Christ in Waterloo. Her children meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them. Alma was someone who always looked immaculate and enjoyed flowers, especially roses very much. She had a heart of gold and adored her husband. She meant the world to him.

In addition to her husband, Alma is survived by her children: Debra (Dianna) Thomas-Scarlet of New Athens, Billy Ray (Debra Kay) Scarlet of Waterloo, and James Rocky Scarlet of Geneva; grandchild Dale Jene Scarlet-Davis of Dupo; great-grandchildren Mya Gray Borenstein of Waterloo, Illinois, Damion Lee Davis of New Athens, Jacob Andrew Burgin of New Athens and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Alma was also preceded in death by her brothers Floyd and Robert Carpenter and her sisters Annvelene Bolin and Helen Carpenter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Well of Living Water Ministries of Belleville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Well of Living Water Ministries of Belleville.