Allen A. Kolmer | Obituary

Allen A. Kolmer, LTC, USAF, Ret., 86, of New Baden, died Aug. 26, 2019. He was born in Granite City on Feb. 24, 1933 the son of the late Otto and Henrietta Kolmer from Waterloo.

Al will most be remembered as a great husband, dad and grandpa, and loved being involved with their activities. Al graduated from McKendree College and then proceeded to become an ordained minister from Eden Seminary in Webster Groves. He subsequently enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served the troops for twenty years as a Chaplain. While serving his country, Al became an intramural referee for softball and basketball, having fun with the troops while also coaching his sons in all their sports endeavors. Al was an avid amateur photographer, often winning the best photo contests at the bases he was assigned to. Al was a member of the New Baden Zion United Church of Christ.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Janice Kolmer (nee Logan), son Steve Kolmer, his wife Nancy, son Jim Kolmer, daughter-in-law Laurie Eihausen and her husband Jay and grandchildren Hannah and Chad Kolmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dave Kolmer and his sister Ruth Kreuger (nee Kolmer).

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Nordike Funeral Home, New Baden.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden.