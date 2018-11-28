All for one and one for all for Pirates

A new head coach hopes to improve team chemistry with his 2018-19 Valmeyer High School boys basketball squad.

Neil Siburt, who has served as an assistant boys hoops coach for the Pirates the past two years, steps into the head coaching role vacated by Rick Crossin. Siburt previously served as head coach of the Valmeyer girls basketball team before that and is also Valmeyer’s head soccer coach.

He takes over a Pirates team that went 15-15 last season and lost several seniors to graduation, including leading scorer Michael Chism.

“Last year, we underachieved,” Siburt said. “Our goal is to at least have the same amount of wins as last season because I know we’re good enough.”

The only returning player from last year's squad to play in every game is junior Philip Reinhardt

