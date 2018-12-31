Alfred L. Berner | Obituary

Alfred Louis Berner, 95, of Red Bud, died Dec. 18, 2018, in Herrin.

He was born Aug. 20, 1923, in Plainview, Ill.

He is survived by children Shirley Margrum, Patsy Snowden, Susan Berner, Mary (Ron) Colvin, Russell (Christina) Berner and Kenny Berner; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by parents Henry and Lydia (nee Wolff) Berner; daughter Judy Dempke; grandsons Thomas Snowden and Zane Berner; sisters; and brothers.

Alfred was a U.S. Army veteran and served in World War II.

Graveside services take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.