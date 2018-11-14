Addison Jean Beasenburg | Birth
By Republic-Times
on November 14, 2018 at 4:13 pm
Addison Jean Beasenburg
Nicole and Kyle Beasenburg of Smithton announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Jean.
She was born Sept. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh. She weighed 7.6 pounds and was 19 inches long.
Her maternal grandparents are Alan and Rhonda Straub. Her paternal grandmother is Patricia Beasenburg.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.