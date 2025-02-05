Zahnow celebrates renovations

At center, Zahnow Elementary Principal Justin Imm cuts the ceremonial ribbon on Saturday to celebrate the completion of a renovation project at the school. With Imm at center are Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron and Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter, surrounded by school officials, students, families and other local residents.

The Waterloo School District hosted a ribbon-cutting at Zahnow Elementary on Saturday morning, celebrating recently completed renovations to the building that began last February.

As previously reported, these renovations include both additions to the building and the reworking of existing spaces.

What was previously office space at Zahnow – rooms which were in need of asbestos abatement – has been reworked into a large multi-purpose space intended for indoor recess and activities like school assemblies.

The additions to the school include four classrooms and new office space with dedicated meeting rooms as well as an improved entrance that Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron explained should provide Zahnow with greater security.

Renovations to the school also included expansion of the parking lot, though this part of the project was completed in the summer of 2023.

At the ribbon-cutting, Zahnow Principal Justin Imm voiced his appreciation for all those involved in the project and reiterated excitement for the project among faculty and students he had previously described to the Republic-Times.

“I just want to thank everybody for being patient, and it’s definitely paid off,” Imm said. “Students and staff are going to benefit for a very long time.”

Imm and Charron expressed thanks to FGM Architects and Holland Construction – particularly Nate Kinzinger – for their efforts on the project.

Charron also noted his pleasure regarding the renovations and how the district has been able to handle the cost thanks to existing funds.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to do,” Charron said.