CPD crash nears settlement

Republic-Times- February 5, 2025

A lawsuit filed against the Columbia Police Department, City of Columbia and a CPD officer individually seeking damages following an officer-involved vehicle crash is nearing settlement.

Nolan Schmidt of Columbia filed the suit Oct. 28, 2024, in Monroe County Circuit Court, alleging “carelessness and negligence” by a CPD officer led to a crash causing Schmidt “severe and disabling injuries to his head, neck, shoulders and back.”

Court documents allege Schmidt was “rear-ended” by a Columbia police vehicle driven by officer Aaron Muendlein while he was on duty Oct. 30, 2023.

The filing further alleges Muendlein was “not acting in any type of emergency situation,” and the officer failed to yield right-of-way, was driving at “an excessive speed” and “could have avoided injury to plaintiff.”

Per the court filing, Schmidt is seeking in excess of $25,000 on two counts.

In early December, the plaintiff agreed to continue the case as the parties involved attempt to resolve this matter out of court. 

A status/case management conference is scheduled for Feb. 10 at the Monroe County Courthouse.

