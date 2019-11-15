WSA Freshman Division Bulldogs | Team of the Week

By
Republic-Times
-
33

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association Freshman Division Bulldogs. The youth football team won 18-13 against the Dupo Quarterback Club at Dupo High School on Sunday to claim the Southwest Illinois Youth Football Conference championship. Pictured, front row, from left, are Henry Lich, Easton Meyers, Cobey Stulce, Bentley Poff, Cache Dudley, Liam Weber, Jonathon Lich, Bryce Reuter and Kyson Kersting; second row: Cason Wolff, Easton “Hoagie” Hoagland, Gavin Hunt, Connor Kohl, Carson Kohl, Jason Totra, Brady Lowder, Eli Cozean and Jackson Neff; back row: Head Coach Larry Parsley, Assistant Coach Jeff Neff, Head Coach Sam Hand, Assistant Coach Bill Meyers and Assistant Coach Joe Baldwin.

