WSA Freshman Division Bulldogs | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association Freshman Division Bulldogs. The youth football team won 18-13 against the Dupo Quarterback Club at Dupo High School on Sunday to claim the Southwest Illinois Youth Football Conference championship. Pictured, front row, from left, are Henry Lich, Easton Meyers, Cobey Stulce, Bentley Poff, Cache Dudley, Liam Weber, Jonathon Lich, Bryce Reuter and Kyson Kersting; second row: Cason Wolff, Easton “Hoagie” Hoagland, Gavin Hunt, Connor Kohl, Carson Kohl, Jason Totra, Brady Lowder, Eli Cozean and Jackson Neff; back row: Head Coach Larry Parsley, Assistant Coach Jeff Neff, Head Coach Sam Hand, Assistant Coach Bill Meyers and Assistant Coach Joe Baldwin.
Most Popular
Successful search for injured woman at Fults nature preserve
Maeystown Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Sheriff's Department and Prairie du Rocher Fire Department personnel responded shortly after 2:30 p.m....
Bootsie’s temporarily closed
Pictured is a closed Bootsie's restaurant in Waterloo on Thursday morning. (Kermit Constantine photo) Bootsie's is apparently...
Sports Year in Review
The year 2018 was a banner year for Monroe County athletes, all the way through. It began in January, when Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz was...
Woman’s death after arrest under investigation
A 42-year-old woman died following a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Waterloo that resulted in multiple arrests on drug and burglary charges.