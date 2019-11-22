Raging Bulldogs | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. The Raging Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start to their season following Monday’s 8-3 victory over Edwardsville. Freeburg-Waterloo has outscored its opponents 33-9 so far on the season. Other wins include a 4-2 victory over Granite City on Nov. 14, a 10-2 win over Edwardsville on Nov. 12, a 4-1 victory over O’Fallon on Nov. 7 and a 7-1 defeat of Triad on Nov. 4. Upcoming games include Nov. 21 vs. Vianney at Granite City, Nov. 25 vs. O’Fallon at Granite City and Nov. 26 against rival Columbia at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. against the Ice Eagles.