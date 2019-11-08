Columbia Blue Jays | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Blue Jays Varsity (seventh and eighth grade) football team. The Blue Jays downed Freeburg on Sunday, 24-6, to complete a perfect 9-0 season and win another Southwest Illinois Youth Football Conference title. This is the fifth straight undefeated season for head coach Shane O’Brien’s varsity teams, which have gone a combined 49-0. Pictured, front row, from left, are Hudson Bryant, Ryland Lotz, AJ Vahlkamp, William Reed, Cash Bailey, Broedy Furlow, Landon Brucker, Owen Woodcock, Mason Voegele and Shaun Horn; second row: Joseph Kish, Zachary Harrington, Anthony Antonas, Sean McConachie, Jackson Bueltemann, Brandon Jackson, Jimmy VonDerHaar, Connor Glover, Kaleb Corbin and Sam Denny; third row: Turner Hunsaker, Ashton Stein and Grant Monheiser; back row: Coaches Brian Monheiser, Tom Miller, Mark Jackson, Alex Schultheis, Kyle Hemmer and Shane O’Brien.