Wrongful death suit follows Columbia crash

Republic-Times- May 3, 2023

A Dupo man filed a lawsuit in Monroe County Court last week in connection with a May 2021 afternoon traffic crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street in Columbia.

Court records show Jenna Chaudhry of Columbia – who was cited for improper left turn following the crash – is being sued for one count of wrongful death and one count of negligence.

Damages are being sought in excess of $50,000 for the wrongful death of Bonnie Hazel. 

The suit alleges her death in August 2022 is a “direct and proximate result” of the crash.

The plaintiff and surviving husband, Harold Hazel, is seeking in excess of $50,000 for his injuries sustained in the crash and related medical expenses. 

Both Bonnie and Harold were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, which was handled by the Columbia Police Department with assistance from Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department. 

