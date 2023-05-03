Revisions to enterprise zone

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners was one of several local government entities to discuss proposed changes to the Monroe/Randolph County Enterprise Zone in the past week.

A request by a company with an interest in developing “solar farm” areas in two Randolph County communities also includes a request to change the official enterprise zone maps.

This company has also agreed to pay for the legal revision of the map, which will cost between $5,000 and $6,000.

In addition to an outside party offering to pay for amendments, recent legislation has increased total allowable enterprise zone sections from 15 square miles to 20.

With the new regulations and the offer by the solar panel company, Monroe and Randolph counties and municipalities in the enterprise zone – which include Waterloo, Columbia, Valmeyer and Red Bud – are taking the opportunity to make any necessary revisions to their enterprise zone boundaries free of charge.

During Monday’s board meeting, Monroe County Board Chairman Dennis Knobloch explained the scenario as a “win-win,” explaining the benefit of the solar company being in the enterprise zone is the ability not to pay sales tax on any construction materials, thereby making legal fees for changing the maps a net gain against the potential tax savings.

He added the company has also pledged to release the territory from the zone and pay for a second revision of the map when construction of the solar farms are complete.

Commissioners voted to approve amendments to the enterprise zone under Monroe County jurisdiction as well as approving a related amendment to the Monroe/Randolph County Enterprise Zone intergovernmental agreement.

The amendments for the counties and municipalities involved will be sent to the Illinois Department of Commerce for approval.

In other business, commissioners approved a resolution allowing the Monroe County Zoning Department to “execute an agreement for cleanup of a derelict property” per a court order.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb explained the zoning department has been working with the property owner to gain compliance with county upkeep requirements to no avail.

Webb continued by saying the resolution will allow the zoning department to bring the property up to code standards as well as provide a legal standing for the county to issue a lien against the property to ensure the county is paid for the cleanup work.

Webb also presented a resolution to authorize a lease agreement with the State of Illinois to house pre-trial services personnel in the courthouse.

The resolution did not have a vote, as Commissioner Vicki Koerber requested Webb explore the possibility of establishing a yearly lease rather than the proposed five-year lease.

Koerber explained other areas of the courthouse are leased on a yearly basis and she would like to see uniformity in that regard.

Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger also requested approval of two expenditures.

The first, which Metzger likened to “winning the lottery,” was the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-550 to replace a 2012-model highway department truck of which the “engine locked up” for unknown reasons.

In addition to being fortunate to find an available vehicle, Metzger noted the county will take delivery of the truck from Litchfield rather than from an out-of-state dealer.

The board approved the purchase of the truck in the amount of $75,000 with up to an additional $35,000 for installation of hydraulics and other duty-related additions.

Metzger said the $35,000 extra was a high estimate, adding the highway department plans to sell its 2012 truck once the engine is replaced – which will defray the cost of purchasing the new truck.

The board also approved a request by Metzger to hire Chopper Tree Service of East Carondelet for removal of a tree at Miles Cemetery which was recently struck by lightning.

Metzger explained the size of the tree – about 90 feet tall – made it necessary for the county to handle the project through an outside company.

While the tree is currently intact, Metzger speculated it would soon become a danger to the property and cemetery visitors if left as is.

Chopper Tree Service provided the low bid for the project at $2,500. The cost for the project will be taken out of the county’s general fund.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board will be May 15 at 8:15 a.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.