Dupo moms honored in Springfield

State Rep. Kevin Schmidt (left) is pictured with Moms on a Mission founder/president Dawn Putnam and her father during a women’s brunch last week in Springfield. Fellow honoree Misty Barth is not pictured.

State Rep. Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) welcomed Dupo residents Dawn Putnam and Misty Barth of Moms on a Mission to Springfield last Tuesday for a women’s brunch that honored the contributions of emerging female leaders throughout the state.

“Dawn and Misty are amazing women who are making a huge impact on our communities,” Rep. Schmidt said. “I am inspired by the work these two incredible women are doing in my district and I’m proud to promote their cause to my colleagues in the State Capitol. I chose these two women to honor at this event because of their tireless work for the betterment of our communities.”

Moms on a Mission is run by Putnam and Barth, two sisters with a passion for serving the less fortunate. Their organization is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving the homeless, veterans, foster kids/families, fire and flood victims, teens, low-income families, and elderly.

They strive to give aid to others in any way they can, from providing food to clothing, hygiene products, shoes, prom dresses and window AC units.

Part of Moms on a Mission is their thrift shop called “Pay-or-Pray.” They serve whoever they can in many areas across Illinois and Missouri.

Putnam and Barth joined other female leaders from across the state who are each taking bold steps to make Illinois a better place to live and work.

In addition to the recognition brunch, the group attended a listening session with House Minority Leader Tony McCombie and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and received a special tour of the Capital led by Architect of the Illinois Capitol Andrea Aggertt.

The contributions of these women were further recognized by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie in a speech on the House floor.