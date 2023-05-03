Waterloo Mural Contest seeks entries
The City of Waterloo announced that its 2023 Mural Contest is open for submissions starting May 1.
Aritsts are encouraged to submit a mural design for possible installation on the historic walls of Waterloo.
Submit your design along with a description to sdeutch@waterloo.il.us by June 9.
Proposed designs will be voted on by the City of Waterloo Beautification Committee.
Winners receive a $1,000 prize and get to install their mural on a building with all costs covered for installation.
Up to four finalists will be announced as winners on June 23.
For more information on the mural contest, visit waterloo.il.us/our-community/mural-contest.