Waterloo Mural Contest seeks entries 

Republic-Times- May 3, 2023
Pictured is a mural that was installed as part of a past Waterloo Mural Contest. 

The City of Waterloo announced that its 2023 Mural Contest is open for submissions starting May 1. 

Aritsts are encouraged to submit a mural design for possible installation on the historic walls of Waterloo. 

Submit your design along with a description to sdeutch@waterloo.il.us by June 9. 

Proposed designs will be voted on by the City of Waterloo Beautification Committee. 

Winners receive a $1,000 prize and get to install their mural on a building with all costs covered for installation.

Up to four finalists will be announced as winners on June 23. 

For more information on the mural contest, visit waterloo.il.us/our-community/mural-contest.

