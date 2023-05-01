Saturday rollover crash near Hecker

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. Saturday to a rollover crash on Beck Road at LL Road south of Hecker.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by a 17-year-old male from Marissa was traveling south on Beck Road when the car hit a bump and lost control, veering off the roadway and rolling over.

The driver was transported by Monroe County EMS to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. A passenger in the car, Aaron Laramore, 18, of Lenzburg, was transported by his mother to Red Bud Regional Hospital.