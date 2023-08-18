Wrong way driver nabbed for DUI, resisting arrest

A Missouri man faces several charges stemming from an early Thursday morning incident on in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Police Department alerted neighboring agencies shortly after 3 a.m. about a red Chevrolet sedan with Missouri plates driving in the wrong direction on Route 3.

As a result of the incident, Marco Perez-Castellanos, 23, of St. Louis, was charged with felony aggravated DUI (no valid license), two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding police (21-plus miles per hour over the speed limit, disobeying two or more stoplights), reckless driving and resisting arrest.

On the reckless driving charge, Perez-Castellanos is alleged to have committed his acts with “willful and wanton disregard” for the safety of others, per court information.

On the resisting arrest charge, it is alleged he ran away from the arresting officer to avoid apprehension.

Bond was set at $30,000 on this case.