The Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia police responded to the area of I-255 southbound near milepost 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a semi tractor-trailer fire.

The semi’s cab was fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival, but the flames were knocked down quickly. Two occupants of the truck evacuated without injury.

The incident resulted in I-255 lane closures as crews worked the scene.