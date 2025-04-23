Woman opts for ‘Moms and Babies’ sentence

Dianb C. Casey

Last Tuesday, a Dupo woman had her sentence of incarceration at the Monroe County Jail intentionally revoked in order to serve time at an Illinois Department of Corrections center in Decatur.

Diana C. Casey, 39, requested the placement at Decatur Correctional Center in order to participate in the “Moms and Babies” program, which allows mothers to keep their newborn babies with them in prison while they serve their sentences.

A pilot program began its one-year trial run in March 2007. The program has since continued.

According to a page on the Illinois Department of Human Services website, the program is intended for women who have a sentence of less than 24 months and whose release date is less than 24 months from the expected newborn delivery date.

The program also has an Infant Development Center to provide daycare for infants while their incarcerated mothers attend programming classes and job assignments within the prison.

The program is intended, in part, to reduce the strain on the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, according to the website.

Casey was convicted of driving while license revoked (DUI) in connection with a July 10, 2024 incident.

Casey is sentenced to one year of incarceration to be served at 50 percent with one day of credit for time served.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb told the Republic-Times this is the first instance of a judge in this county accepting a recommendation for placement in the Moms and Babies program since he became state’s attorney in February 2023.

Webb added that placement in the program is per recommendation of a client’s attorney – although a judge is not required to accept such a recommendation for placement.