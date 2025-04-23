Update on fatal crash cases

An amended complaint has been filed by the family of Crawford Bryant, 15, of Columbia, who died as the result of a Sept. 1, 2024, crash on Hanover Road.

The original March 10 filing in Monroe County Circuit Court included a wrongful death action against the driver of the vehicle, Trevor Stawizynski, 16, of Columbia, who has also been charged with aggravated DUI (accident resulting in death), aggravated DUI (accident resulting in great bodily harm) and reckless homicide (motor vehicle).

Stawizynski is alleged to have been intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed on the day of the crash, which resulted in the death of Bryant and serious injury to another minor passenger.

The February filing also includes one count of negligent entrustment against a family member of Stawizynski for use of the relative’s vehicle, alleging the relative “knew or should have known” he would have used the vehicle “in a manner involving an unreasonable risk of harm to others.”

In addition to the first two counts, the amended complaint, filed March 24, includes a third count of violating the Illinois Dram Shop Act against Muktanand Inc., doing business as Stop & Go Liquor at 8700 Collinsville Road in Collinsville.

The filing alleges the employees of the liquor store “sold or gave alcoholic liquor to the public, and specifically to Trevor Stawizynski, which thereby caused his intoxication” and led to the fatal crash.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 in each count.

On April 17, a motion for “leave to file a second amended complaint” was filed in order to “amend the complaint to conform with the evidence.”

After Stawizynski was granted pretrial release March 6 on his criminal charges, a petition for sanctions for violating conditions of pretrial release was filed March 14 in connection with a substance use screening test ordered as part of his release.

Court records indicate another substance use violation was reported April 16.

A case management hearing is set for May 8 in the criminal case against Stawizynski.

A similar hearing is set for May 16 in the civil lawsuit.