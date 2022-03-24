Woman dies after being struck by car in Waterloo

A young woman died at the scene after she was struck by a car in the roadway Wednesday evening in Waterloo.

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. to Mobil On The Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

“The driver of the car pulled over and immediately called 911 to report the incident,” a Waterloo Police Department press release states.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car is from Columbia, police said.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to provide traffic control and lighting as police investigated at the scene of the incident.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting Waterloo police with an investigation into the incident.

