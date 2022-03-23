Ruma convent to close

Pictured is a memorial sculpture in front of the convent of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ in Ruma. The statue honors the five sisters martyred in Liberia, West Africa in 1992. The martyrs’ graves are located in the convent cemetery.

After 146 years of service, advocacy, community, presence and worship at the Ruma Center, the Sisters of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ are relocating to Benedictine Living Community on the campus of the Shrine of our Lady of the Snows in Belleville.

Per a news release issued by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, multiple possibilities have been considered over the years to ensure the ongoing care for the Catholic sisters at Ruma that would also provide a continuation of community and mission – along with responsible stewardship of buildings and land.

“The sisters are moving a few at a time over the next couple of months,” Jeff Stahlhut, Regional Director of Communications for the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, said. “A homecoming gathering was held at Ruma on March 5 with the Bishop of the Diocese of Belleville Michael McGovern as celebrant. An open house at Ruma is being planned for the coming months. Details will be forthcoming.”

As for future plans for the property, Stahlhut said “nothing has been decided as of yet.”

Sister Vicki Bergkamp, Regional Leader of the U.S. Region of the Adorers, said the ability of Benedictine Living Community to house and care for all of the sisters is of the utmost importance.

“We believe BLCS offers the space and atmosphere for our sisters to live community in a new and creative way, along with an opportunity to engage in prayer, presence and mission with and among the current residents,” she said. “We are grateful that this move will allow the ASCs to continue our presence in the Diocese of Belleville.”

Stahlhut said Benedictine offers quick access to services and care.

As for staff members at Ruma Center, Stahlhut said all employees were offered the opportunity to apply for jobs at Benedictine.

“I do not know who went and who did not, but I do know that some of the staff lived south of Ruma so I am not sure of their plans to go further away,” he said.