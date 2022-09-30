WJHS softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School softball squad. WJHS defeated Millstadt on Thursday, 14-4, to win a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L regional title. Waterloo (13-8) downed Belleville West Junior High last Tuesday, 15-0, to advance to the final. The team advances to the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament and will face Carterville at noon this Saturday. Pictured, front, from left, are Maddie Craft, Maggie Blair, Claire Parker, Makayla Gummersheimer, Bella Hicks, Brooklyn Truman and Paige Lindhorst; back row: Coach Meyer, Sam Crossen, Bella Rieken, Reagan Wilhelm, Jensyn Collmeyer, Aleah Nichols, Ava Brown, Kaylee Stein and Coach Lindsay.