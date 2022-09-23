CMS 7th grade baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School seventh grade baseball team coached by Derrick Rozycke. The Eagles recently completed a perfect 12-0 season. “When I asked a guy to step up, they stepped up,” Rozycke said. “All of the guys showed up each day, whether it be practice or game, ready to play their hearts out and do whatever it took to win. I could not ask for a better group of young men to share this memorable season with.” Pictured, front row, from left, are Jack Arnold, Chanse Frierdich, Mason McConachie, Cayden Stahl, Malone Hohman, Ashton Vollmer, Kellan Brunkhorst and Chase Becker; back row: Coach Rozycke, Grant Bolyard, Howie Nelson, Nathan Jackson, Mason Ax, Maxx Antolik, Braden Jung, Liam Kilian, Samuel Blechle, Ayden Sepich, Jacob Mahn and Mason Tharpe. Not pictured is Connor Basinski.