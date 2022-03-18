WJHS eighth grade volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School eighth grade volleyball team. The Bulldogs won the conference championship last week and captured a regional title this week to advance to the SIJHSAA state tournament and improve their season record to 24-1. Pictured, front row, from left, are Morgan Springer, Megan Armbrecht, Lili Conley, Ellie Zweigart, Mallory Thompson and AJ Brown; back row: Aidan Dintelman, Claire Arnold, Megan Huebner, Sam Juelfs, Chloe Melching, Alyvia Strong, Kenzy Koudelka and Coach Katie Esker.