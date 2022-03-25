ICS sixth grade volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School sixth grade girls volleyball squad. ICS finished its season by winning the junior diocesan championship this past weekend in Belleville. The Crusaders finished their season at 15-2 and won the school’s first junior diocesan championship since 2008. “Their competitiveness, skill set development and playing in the right way and for all of the right reasons has been very inspiring,” ICS head coach Kevin McGill said. Pictured, front row, from left, are Lily Neace, Maria Hake, Isabel Roche, Lucy Keeven, Lillian Braun, Addison Koppeis and Ayven Van Matre; back row: Julia Drury, Brooke Hagedorn, Sophie Conrad, Anna McGill, Eleanor Nadziejko, Kennedy Cooper, Emma Ashton and Grace Jansen. Behind them are Coach McGill and Assistant Coach Missy Roche.