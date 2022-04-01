SPPCS 5/6 boys volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School fifth-sixth grade boys volleyball squad. The Falcons won the Diocesan Tournament Junior Division over the weekend at Althoff High School in Belleville, defeating Immaculate Conception School in the title game. The Falcons went 11-1 this season. Pictured, front row, from left, are Jack Paisley, Alex Loughrey and Joel Koeninger; back row: Assistant Coach Jonella Donius, Colby Kincheloe, Hayden Calvert, Cole Friedrich, Evan Niebruegge, Patrick Murphy, Jack Day and Coach Radka Steingruby.