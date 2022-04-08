ICS 8th grade boys volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School eighth grade boys volleyball squad. The Crusaders finished their season with the program’s first Diocesan Tournament championship and an 11-8 record after starting 2-7. ICS won the title game with a 20-18 victory in the third set. Pictured in front, from left, are Charlie Hake and Max Keeven; back row: Drew Hagedorn, Jack Thieret, Joe Whitworth, Riley McGill, Broedy Furlow, Keegan Thompson and Luke Dalpoas. Coaches are Kevin McGill and Heather Hagedorn. Not pictured are Logan Loporto, Paul Ott and Aidan Howard-Maul.