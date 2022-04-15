CHS boys track | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys track squad. The Eagles won their past two meets. On April 2, Columbia won the 17-team Greenville Invitational. On April 9, Columbia won the 13-team East Alton-Wood River Invite. Pictured, front row, from left, are Cayden Featherston, Carson Mueth, Jackson Buelteman, Hayden Habermehl, Carson Walton, Clint Meurer, Jack Fromme and Maddox Corbin; middle row: Jackson Judy, Austin Luebbers, Drew Elliot, Brody Curtis, Logan Acevedo, Tom Crossley, Ethan Hogan, Christian Kronk and Grant Kernebeck; back row: Sam Donovan, Henry Bass, Calvin Range, Alex Blum, Dallas Forgy, Carter Hicks, Rand Mathews, Joseph Kish, Josiah Miller, Daniel Cheeley and Lucas Cole. Not pictured are Peyton Andrews, Jeremiah Brooks, Tyler Clark, Matthew Fulton, Logan Hicks, Alizjah Jarvis, Riley Klevorn, Brock Krueger, Sylar Laxton, Braden Lisch, Calvin Otz and Glenn Powers.