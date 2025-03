The Waterloo Junior High School girls and boys bowling squads competed Saturday in the SIJSAA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl.

The WJHS girls placed fourth as a team, led by Quinn Ahrens’ fourth place overall showing. Ahrens (right) averaged 188 per game.

The WJHS boys placed third as a team, led by Sam Beck’s sixth place showing. Beck (left) averaged 201 per game.