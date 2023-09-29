WJHS baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School baseball team. The Bulldogs advanced to the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state tournament by virtue of a 9-0 victory Thursday at home over Sparta Lincoln in the regional final. The Bulldogs opened regional play with a 14-2 win over Belleville Central. WJHS begins SIJHSAA Class L state play in Centralia this Saturday. Pictured in front, from left, are Waylon Glaenzer, Cam Meyers and Levi Norsigian; second row: Will Waterkotte, Cooper Koudelka, Nate Lewis, Dax Norsigian, Evan Rahn and Lane Shevlin; third row: Mason Traiteur, Jonah McBroom, Keaton Roberts, Tristan Rock, Ryan Traiteur, Russ Nobbe and Coach Mark Vogel; back row: Braeden Wallace, Owen Luttman, Chase Zimmerman and Avner Christian.