CMS baseball | Team of the Week
- October 5, 2023
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School baseball team which recently completed a 12-3-1 season that resulted in a Cahokia Conference championship. Pictured, front row, from left, are Coach Neal O’Donnell, Ryker Nelson, Maxx Antolik, Jack Arnold, Ashton Vollmer, Malone Hohman, Kellan Brunkhorst and Braden Jung; middle row: Chanse Frierdich, Sam Blechle, Chase Becker, Mason McConachie, Cayden Stahl, Grant Bolyard and Ayden Sepich; back row: Coach Brody Mount, Connor Basinski, Nathan Jackson, Landon Dunham, Liam Killian, Howie Nelson, Peyton Jones and Student Coach Brady Mathews.