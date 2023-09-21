SPPCS baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School junior high baseball team. The Falcons secured the top spot in their conference with a pair of wins over Valmeyer last week, then they defeated Immaculate Conception School and Queen of Peace over the weekend to win the Diocesan Tournament. SPPCS takes its 12-2 record into regional tournament play Thursday at home with hopes of securing a state berth. Pictured, front row, from left, are Joel Koeninger, Wyatt Mehrmann, Caleb Goeddel, Cole Schaltenbrand and Logan Cowger; middle row: Kaden Huels, Carter Miller, Kody Huffmann and Keith Voelker; back row: Coach Helfrich, Coach Kong, Patrick Murphy, Xandric Phillips, Evan Niebruegge, Cole Frierdich, Coach Green and Coach Toenjes.