WHS wrestlers advance to sectional

Pictured at center is Waterloo wrestler Jordan Sommers, who won first place in the 195-pound division at the Mascoutah Regional on Saturday.

The Waterloo High School wrestling team advanced six of its grapplers to the sectional round by virtue of their placings Saturday at the Mascoutah Regional.

“These kids have so much heart,” Waterloo wrestling coach Chase Guercio said. “After a rough last weekend at conference, we are sending six wrestlers to sectionals, which is the most of any Mississippi Valley Conference team.”

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was sophomore Jordan Sommers, who won top regional honors at 195 pounds.

Waterloo senior Cole Glowacki, junior Brett Howard and sophomore Gavin Hearren each placed second in their respective weight classes, also qualifying for the sectional.

Brandon Lloyd and Adron Winget, both sophomores, each placed third to also qualify for the sectional round.

Kreighton Bair, a sophomore, and Ian Liefer, a freshman, battled their way to fourth place showings and will serve as sectional alternates.

“What a fantastic day these kids had,” Guercio said.

Last week, Howard and Hearren finished as first team all-conference wrestlers at the MVC meet.

“I continue to be inspired by our kids and the improvements they are making,” Guercio said.