CHS cheer places 3rd at state

Pictured, the Columbia High School cheerleading squad performs at the IHSA state finals. (Kristin Chiasson photo for the Republic-Times)

Monroe County was well-represented at the IHSA State Competitive Cheerleading Finals in Bloomington this weekend, as both the Columbia and Waterloo varsity high school squads competed in the medium division.

After placing third in the preliminary round Friday, Columbia ended with a third place score of 91.43 on Saturday. Antioch won state with a score of 93.33, followed by Oak Forest at 93.29.

Columbia posted a 89.31 score Friday to advance to Saturday’s championship. Waterloo placed 15th with a score of 80.73.

Only the top 10 teams advanced to Saturday’s competition.