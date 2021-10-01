WHS volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School volleyball squad coached by Angie Crawford. The Bulldogs (15-4) have won 12 straight matches, including Mississippi Valley Conference wins this week over Triad and Jerseyville. Prior to that, Waterloo placed first at the Belleville East Tournament. Pictured, front row, from left, are Karsyn Lane, Ellie Schwehr, Maddie Davis, Lilly Heck and Emily Biffar; middle row: Maddie Calvert, Ella Bockhorn, Emma Day and Josie Briggs; back row: Alyssa Gregson, Caroline Arnold, Paige Montgomery and Hailey Montgomery. Not pictured is Hailey Ray.