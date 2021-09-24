CMS 7th grade softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School seventh grade softball squad. CMS recently completed its season with a perfect 9-0 record, outscoring opponents 112-10. Pictured, front row, from left, are Reagan Mathews, Reagan Jarrard, Kallie Ninnis, Alayna Nobbe, Madeline Frein and Madelyn Haag; back row: assistant coaches Christina Wright and Emilie Culli, Julia Stimpson, Bella Watkins, Aubrey Voelker, Kendall Hemken, assistant coach Meredith Reidel and head coach Amanda Bedard.