WHS softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School softball squad coached by Matt Mason. The Bulldogs finished their season last week with a record of 17-11, including a regional championship. Team members were Bethanie Ahne, Kami Cooper, Maddie Davis, Emma Day, Abbey Goff, Kyleigh Hecht, Lilly Heck, Jane Kaniecki, Klair Krebel, Lyndsey Marquardt, Lilly Mayer, Mia Miller, Claire Schultheis, Ashley Steinhardt, Tessa Stokes, Kennedy Voelker, Izzy Wahn, Taylor Wilson and Bridgette Yearian.