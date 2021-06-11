CHS baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School baseball team coached by Neal O’Donnell. The Eagles (20-10) captured a Class 2A regional title by topping Gibault on Friday and Breese Central on Monday to advance to the sectional. After besting Teutopolis Wednesday, the Eagles will play host against Freeburg Friday for a sectional title. Columbia has won 11 of its past 13 games. Pictured are seniors, front row, from left, Tate Schilling, Drew Graves, Nolan Zarek, Max Woelfel and Jonah James; back row: Sam Bonaldi, Jackson Holmes, Trey Hemminghaus, Adam Wibbenmeyer, Matt Howard and Isaac Schreckenberg.