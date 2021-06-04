VHS softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer High School softball team. The Pirates are 13-5 on the season, winning a first-round regional game Wednesday at home against Dupo and the regional title against Okawville Thursday. It is the VHS softball team’s first regional title.

Pictured in front is team manager Bella McCarthy; front row, from left: Payton Similey, Elizabeth DeLuca, Kylie Eschmann, Mia McSchooler, Brooke Mueller, Anna Lueck, Olivia Lewis and Kate Lueck; back row: Head Coach Gayle McCarthy, Tinleigh Jakimauskas, Brianna Miller, Rylee Nagel, Markee Voelker, Aspen Schmidt, Brooke Miller, Sophie Seidler, Hannah Gideon, Abby Smith, Brooke Maus and Assistant Coach Bree Whittington. Not pictured is Josie Reeves.